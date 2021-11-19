Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CPE traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.44. 2,444,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,780,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

