Insider Selling: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Sells C$458,757.50 in Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.93 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

