Insider Selling: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00.

DNMR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,220. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.