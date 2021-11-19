Insider Selling: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00.
DNMR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,220. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
