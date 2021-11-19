Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 5,920 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day moving average of $219.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $236.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

