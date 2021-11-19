Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Sells 959 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Darryl Auguste sold 810 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $15,390.00.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 501,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $462.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

