Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $863,378.32 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $863,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,085,000.31.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.