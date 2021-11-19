Insider Selling: MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Sells C$23,769.41 in Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Derek Sutherland sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.97, for a total transaction of C$23,769.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,512,730.59.

Derek Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Derek Sutherland sold 4,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total transaction of C$75,760.00.

MKP stock opened at C$18.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.88. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$520.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

