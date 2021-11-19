Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 226,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,016. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $878.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. Equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

