Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $26.75.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.