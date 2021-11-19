Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Sells 12,482 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $117.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 102.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

