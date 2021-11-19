Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $498,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RES stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

