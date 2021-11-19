Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Insider Sells 20,998 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SENS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.48. 14,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,725,291. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Senseonics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Senseonics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

