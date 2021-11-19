Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells 2,062,102 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

