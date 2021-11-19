Insider Selling: Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Sells 56,846 Shares of Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 56,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £71,057.50 ($92,837.08).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £11,842.50 ($15,472.30).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £1,674,396.25 ($2,187,609.42).

Shares of LON SBI opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.21. Sourcebio International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.61. The stock has a market cap of £94.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Sourcebio International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

