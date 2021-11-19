Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $3,575,040.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $3,575,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

