Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $18,360.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $920,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07.

UTZ opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

