Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 231,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $839.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

