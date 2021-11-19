Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on INTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

INTA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 1,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,882. Intapp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.14.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $659,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

