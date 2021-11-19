Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Up 4.7%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. 2,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.