Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. 33,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 982,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

In related news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

