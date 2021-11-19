Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

INTC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 157,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,212,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.