Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $49.34. 331,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,212,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

