Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,212,898. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

