Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,457,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,482,400.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

