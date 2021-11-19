International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.74. 82,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.89 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.