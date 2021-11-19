International Game Technology PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

International Game Technology stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 265,549 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

