International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of International Seaways worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in International Seaways by 40.8% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $453.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.55%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

