Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the October 14th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

ITPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

