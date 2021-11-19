Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the third quarter worth about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 59.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.