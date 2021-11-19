Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $790.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.48.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $646.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

