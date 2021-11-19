Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

INTU traded up $63.67 on Friday, hitting $692.61. The company had a trading volume of 182,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $579.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.29. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $646.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

