Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

