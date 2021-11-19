Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 182,649 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 368,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after buying an additional 70,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares during the period.

