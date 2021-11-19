Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $65.51. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $67.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter.

