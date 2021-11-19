Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $65.51. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $67.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
