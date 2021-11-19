Invesco Ltd. Acquires 320,280 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 830,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $35,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

