Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $34,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,652,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

