Invesco Ltd. Buys 660,859 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

