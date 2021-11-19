Invesco Ltd. Buys 904,457 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.19% of FuelCell Energy worth $34,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 783.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 4.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

