Invesco Ltd. Has $32.77 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Mueller Water Products worth $32,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.