Invesco Ltd. Has $37.32 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $37,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

