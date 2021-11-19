Invesco Ltd. Sells 70,297 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 7.63% of Willdan Group worth $36,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

