Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after buying an additional 6,094,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
