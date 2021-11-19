Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after buying an additional 6,094,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

