Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,291 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,298% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $672,592. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 45,352 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cogent Communications by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cogent Communications by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 34,142 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 158.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 644.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.