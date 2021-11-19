Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 17,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,068% compared to the typical volume of 1,473 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,067. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

