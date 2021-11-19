Investors Purchase High Volume of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,258% compared to the average volume of 447 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 326,257 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 960,506 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

EYPT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.18. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

