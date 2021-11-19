Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 41,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 98,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Ion Energy from C$0.96 to C$0.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$34.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

