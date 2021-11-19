Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.57). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

