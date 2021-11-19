Iowa State Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

