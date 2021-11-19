Iowa State Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $289,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,349. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.