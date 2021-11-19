Iowa State Bank Purchases 116 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

AMGN stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.65. 38,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

